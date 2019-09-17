The Beth Moore delayed Simulcast is Saturday, October 5th from 9:00 until 1:30 pm (doors open at 8:30am). This community event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Road, Grove, OK.. Light breakfast, beverages, snacks, and door prizes provided.

The simulcast gives participants a front-row seat to one-of-a-kind Bible teaching and life-changing worship. Beth will both challenge and encourage women to grow deeply in their faith.

This year’s theme is “Strong Sister”. Beth Moore will be teaching out of Proverbs 31 and what it looks like to be secure in Christ so we can teach the next generation how to be dressed with strength and dignity.

The tickets are $15, non-refundable, with seats limited to the first 150 ladies (and a few brave men). Advance purchase tickets are required for attendance and can be purchased online at www.groveumc.org (charge card required).

Join 250,000 women from around the world as well as enjoy the relaxing fellowship of women/sisters from throughout the Grand Lake area. Watch Beth's conference that was a Living Proof Live Simulcast in Woodstock, GA on September 28. A simulcast or streaming event is an event that is broadcast simultaneously to various hosting locations worldwide through the use of the Internet.

For more information, call Barbara Ollhoff at 918-786-5140, or email at bollhoff@yahoo.com.