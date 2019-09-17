A benefit concert by Rio Grande Valley Entertainer of the Year, Leslie Blasing, was held August 6, 2019, at Mulligan's Restaurant at Patricia Island Country Club. The concert, An Evening with Leslie, was well-attended and $1,760 was raised for the Christian Medical Clinic (CMC).

The Christian Medical Clinic of Grand Lake was founded in 2001 by Dr. Rollin Bland and Cathi Spencer. It serves residents of Delaware, Ottawa and Craig counties between the ages of 18 and 65 who are without any type of health care coverage. The clinic provides medical, chiropractic, counseling, dental services, medication assistance, and is staffed entirely by volunteers. The clinic is located 501 E. 13th Street in Grove, OK on the East side of the First Baptist Church. The clinic is open every Thursday from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm, except for the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day and Fourth of July holidays. Doors open at 3 pm for doctor visit sign up. Doctor visits begin at 6 pm. Medication refills are from 3-6 pm only. Individuals are seen based on a random drawing system according to the number of slots available on a given evening.

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital provides many services through its Foundation. The clinic receives no government funding and runs entirely on private donations from the community. To contribute call 918-787-5191 or cmc_grove@swbell.net. For more information go to the CMC website: https://grandlakechristianclinic.org/