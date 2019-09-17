Ferra Aerospace has begun a $2 million dollar expansion to the company's Grove location.

The expansion will ad 50,000 square feet to the facility and will allow the company to expand into next-level assemblies for aerospace components. These components will benefit the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, Ferra will add another 30 employees.

"What we are doing now, we're actually doing the fill for the pad and getting ready to prep for the concrete work for the expansion," said Ferra President Jerry Cook.

The expansion, Cook hopes, will encourage more people to look into a career in areospace.

"To younger people, it presents jobs," said Cook. "We're a pretty rural area and people are used to working with young hand and that's what you have to do whenever it comes to machining areo structure parts and have a good mechanical mind."

The construction process began almost three weeks ago. Over the next three years, Ferra plans to expand exponentially to hire 150 more employees. The official ground breaking ceremony will take place on Friday, September 27.