The following items were filed Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Bennett, Kaitlin O’Neil, Child Endangerment By DUI

Bristol, Michael Dwayne, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability

Fahnestock, Stone Scott, Malicious Injury To Property Over $1000

Seaton, Floyd R., Prisoner Placing Body Fluid On Government Employee

Way, Terry, Lewd Or Indecent Acts To Child Under 16

Misdemeanors

Anderson, Nathan Daniel, Trespassing After Being Forbidden

Craig, Jerry Don, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Davis, Jerry, Driving Under Suspension

Francis, Terry Ray, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Hicks, Trevor, Public Intoxication

Johnson, Kyle, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Jumper, Bradley Kenton, Public Intoxication

Leroy, Kevin Thomas, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Lesczynski, James, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Lingard, Natasha, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Martin, Russell Dale, Actual Physical Control of Vehicle Under the Influence

Miller, Darryl David, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Porter, John Christopher, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Rushing, Kory Wade, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Spurlock, Kyle Joseph, Intersection Violation - Failure To Stop At Stop Sign

Protective Orders

Claxton, Heath Michael Vs. Bennett, Kaitlin Oneil

Robinson, Morgan Brooke Vs. Chavez, Aldo

Claunts, Sherman C Vs. Cook, Carl

Foster, Patricia T. Vs. Foster, Lance Michael

McCoy, Krystal Kay Vs. McCoy, Matthew John

Stuart, Heather Leeann Vs. White, Christopher Alan Moore

Marriage Licenses

Chamness, Lucas Louis and Craft, Meri Alyssa

Moore, Justin Clay and Robinson, Chelsey Rae Alexis