The following items were filed Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Bennett, Kaitlin O’Neil, Child Endangerment By DUI
Bristol, Michael Dwayne, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability
Fahnestock, Stone Scott, Malicious Injury To Property Over $1000
Seaton, Floyd R., Prisoner Placing Body Fluid On Government Employee
Way, Terry, Lewd Or Indecent Acts To Child Under 16
Misdemeanors
Anderson, Nathan Daniel, Trespassing After Being Forbidden
Craig, Jerry Don, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Davis, Jerry, Driving Under Suspension
Francis, Terry Ray, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
Hicks, Trevor, Public Intoxication
Johnson, Kyle, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Jumper, Bradley Kenton, Public Intoxication
Leroy, Kevin Thomas, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Lesczynski, James, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Lingard, Natasha, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
Martin, Russell Dale, Actual Physical Control of Vehicle Under the Influence
Miller, Darryl David, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Porter, John Christopher, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Rushing, Kory Wade, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Spurlock, Kyle Joseph, Intersection Violation - Failure To Stop At Stop Sign
Protective Orders
Claxton, Heath Michael Vs. Bennett, Kaitlin Oneil
Robinson, Morgan Brooke Vs. Chavez, Aldo
Claunts, Sherman C Vs. Cook, Carl
Foster, Patricia T. Vs. Foster, Lance Michael
McCoy, Krystal Kay Vs. McCoy, Matthew John
Stuart, Heather Leeann Vs. White, Christopher Alan Moore
Marriage Licenses
Chamness, Lucas Louis and Craft, Meri Alyssa
Moore, Justin Clay and Robinson, Chelsey Rae Alexis