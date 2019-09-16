The 2019 Delaware County Bowl promised to be a tough battle and for the better part of the game, that promise held true.

Grove drew first blood, before being matched touchdown for touchdown by Jay. The fourth quarter was when the tide turned in favor of the Jay Bulldogs and the Ridgerunners were unable to make any progress on offense.

Jay 30, Grove 21

The game began with Grove kicking off to Jay. At the 10:30 mark, Greg McCurdy caught an interception and in just over a minute, the Ridgerunners were able to score via a rushing touchdown from McCurdy. Nick Allsup's kick was good. Grove lead 7-0.

After a few penalties moved the ball back and forth, Jay was unable to convert and had to punt the ball away. Two minutes later Grove was forced to punt, but the Bulldogs blocked the punt and recovered the ball. With 2:45 left in the quarter, Jay's L-Ray Kirk scored a rushing touchdown. Oscar Alaya's kick was good and the game was tied.

Two more punts would take place between touchdowns, as Grove got on the scoreboard again with another rushing touchdown from McCurdy. Again, Allsup's kick was good and the Ridgerunners led 14-7.

At the 5:06 mark in the second, the Bulldogs would match Grove with a 42 yard passing touchdown from Brody Winfield to Kirk. Ayala's kick was good and the game was tied again.

But the Ridgerunners would fight back, scoring on a 22 yard pass from McCurdy to Malachi McClure with just 40 seconds left. The kick was good and the halftime score was 21-14, Grove.

In the third quarter, penalties play a key role. Grove was penalized with holding, a personal foul and pass interference. Jay was penalized with pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct. With 15 seconds on the clock, Grove's McCurdy would leave the field with an injury.

The fourth quarter kicked off with Carson Trimble in the pocket for Grove. Trimble fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered. With less than four minutes off the clock, Jay's Kirk scored on a rushing touchdown. The kick was good and the game was again tied.

Trimble would fumble again, and Jay's Gabe Sixkiller would recover and return the ball 23 yards for a touchdown. After the kick, Jay led 28-21. The game was sealed when Grove was called for a penalty in the end zone with 1:33 left in the game, giving the Bulldogs another two points.

Grove racked up 179 rushing yards and 168 passing yards for a total of 347 yards. The Ridgerunners were called for nine penalties and lost 92 yards. Jay had 104 rushing yards and 98 passing yards for a total of 202 yards. The Bulldogs were called on seven penalties for 60 yards.

From the pocket, McCurdy was 10-17 for 140 yards and one touchdown. Trimble was 0-1.

Matt Bush led the receivers with five catches for 65 yards. Cole Buchholz had three catches for 40 yards. McClure had one catch for 22 yards and one touchdown. Kadian Forbis had one catch for 27 yards and John Havelka had one reception for 14 yards.

On the rushing side of things Forbis led the stats with 13 carries for 91 yards. McCurdy had 12 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns, Bush had five carries for 26 yards. Zane Malone had four carries of 17 yards and Trimble had five carries for -19 yards.

The Ridgerunners will take the field on Friday, September 20 in Pryor at 7 p.m.