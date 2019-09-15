While Friday the 13th might be based around superstition and scary movies, there wasn’t much that was scary on Friday night for the Wilson Eagles.

While Friday the 13th might be based around superstition and scary movies, there wasn’t much that was scary on Friday night for the Wilson Eagles.

Except for the fact at how frighteningly good the offense was.

For the third straight game, the Wilson Eagles flexed their offensive power as they rolled to 3-0 on the season after a comfortable 52-6 victory over the Thackerville Wildcats at Skinny Stewart Stadium.

Shane Honea got the Eagles off to the perfect start in the first quarter as he dashed his way 47-yards for the touchdown, with Logan Schaaf adding the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 at the 10:32 mark.

Just under three minutes later, Schaaf got a touchdown of his own, also from 47-yards out, before finding Honea for the two-point conversion pass to make it 16-0.

Hayden Mantooth finished off a solid first quarter for the Eagles as he rushed his way in from 33-yards out to make it 24-0 after the successful two-point conversion with Schaaf finding Tommy Wright on the pass.

Mantooth struck again in the second quarter as he got another touchdown, this time from 33 yards out, with Schaaf adding the two-point conversion to make it 32-0 at the break.

Thackerville managed to get on the board in the third quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 32-6.

But the Eagles had a response, and it was Honea getting a defensive touchdown this time as he intercepted a pass which led to a touchdown and a 40-6 lead after the two-point conversion.

With two minutes left in the third, Schaaf got a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 46-6, before finishing the game off at the 9:18 mark of the fourth with a 67-yard touchdown run, invoking the mercy rule.

Schaaf finished the game with 212 yards rushing on 10 carries with Honea totaling three carries for 103 yards.

Mantooth finished with 56 yards on three carries.

Wilson will be on the road at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night as the Eagles take on the Fox Foxes at the Fox Den.