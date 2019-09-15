If there has been one trademark of the Plainview Indians these last few years, it’s their ability to compete with any team no matter the size.

If there has been one trademark of the Plainview Indians these last few years, it’s their ability to compete with any team no matter the size.

Friday night the Indians proved they can go toe-to-toe with the very best in the state.

No. 3 Plainview managed to give Class 4A’s No. 1 Tuttle all it could handle in Oklahoma City, as the Tigers managed to hand the Indians their first loss of the season, by a narrow 35-28 score.

Brock Parham got Plainview off to the perfect start in the first quarter as he found Blake Nowell for a 60-yard touchdown strike to make it 7-0 after the extra point from Kenny Sutherlin.

However in the second quarter, Tuttle responded thanks to Parker Ross scoring from one yard off a pass from Cole Battles to tie the game at 7-7 after the extra point from Bryce Legg.

But Plainview had an immediate response as Nowell dashed his way 92-yards for a touchdown on the kickoff return to put Plainview back in front at 13-7 after the failed extra point.

Ross though would put Tuttle back in the lead just before the break as Battles found him again, this time from 10-yards out to make it 14-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers began to flex their offensive muscle, as they opened the second half with a 60-yard touchdown run, before Triston Truelove made it 28-13 with a one yard touchdown run.

Battles would then find Hunter Anderson for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-13.

Plainview wouldn’t go down easy though as the Indians got one back before the end of the quarter.

Parham managed to find Drake Sisemore for a 12-yard touchdown pass, while Trevor Burton scored the two-point conversion to make it 35-21 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, the Indians got back to within striking distance after Parham got another touchdown pass, this time to Tyler Berryhill from 10-yards out to make it 35-28 after the extra point.

Unfortunately, the Indians couldn’t find the finishing touch the rest of the way, and the Tigers managed to escape with the victory.

Parham finished his evening going 19-of-31 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Nowell finished his evening with 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown, while totaling two on the night.

Tyson Al-J’Bour was the leading rusher for the Indians with six carries for 30 yards.

Plainview will be at home for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Friday night against Elgin, with the game being scheduled as Military Appreciation Night at Plainview Stadium.