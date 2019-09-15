Jo Linda Underwood Dudley was born Feb. 27, 1953, in Pauls Valley to Jack and Jean Underwood. She passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 after an extended illness. She was 66 years of age.

Jo Linda graduated from Healdton High School in 1971. She attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a secondary degree in English literature. She taught high school English for approximately 15 years. Afterwards she was employed with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a family support worker. She thoroughly enjoyed helping those less fortunate. After 18 years she took an early retirement due to medical issues. In 1972, she married Michael Moore. From this union a son, Eli and daughter, Amelia Jade were born. In 1995 she married Blaine Dudley. This partnership lasted until her death. Jo Linda lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel and attend the horse races in several different states. She had a passion of taking in and rescuing numerous dogs and cats and providing them with a safe and secure home. Her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends in her home, especially during the Holiday seasons.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack (Cass) Underwood, brother-in-law, Joe Woulfe, nephew, J.C. Underwood and her former husband, Michael Moore. She is survived by her husband, Blaine Dudley of the home, son; Eli Moore and grandson, Davis Moore of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Amelia (Jade) Buchanan and husband, Brad. Grandchildren, Braden Lee Clark and Hannah (Livy) Buchanan all of Ardmore. Her mother, Jean Underwood of Healdton. Her sister, Jackie Woulfe also from Healdton. Brother, Casey Underwood and wife, Maxine of Maysville. Nieces, Jennifer Woulfe of Dallas. Kendra Bailey her husband, Ian and daughter, Logan of California. Brandy Milligan and children, Maysville and nephew Sean Underwood, Maysville. Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Bobbye Dudley. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Heath and Melinda Dudley and daughter, Piper Dudley. As well as numerous extended family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Craddock Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Ardmore Animal Shelter 321 Carol Brown Blvd. Ardmore, OK 73401.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfunerslhome.com.