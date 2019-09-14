STROUD — It was a case of too little, too late for Prague Friday night as the Red Devils were defeated 30-20 by Lincoln County rival Stroud.

Prague trailed 22-0, both at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, before recording three rushing touchdowns by Trip Davis.

Penalties were particularly costly for the visitors. Prague had 17 infractions for 118 yards while Stroud was penalized just three times for 30 yards.

Davis finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Senior Branom Bailey was Prague’s leading rusher with 136 yards on 24 attempts. Bailey also recorded a 2-point conversion run.

Brayden Davis carried the ball seven times for 22 yards.

Red Devil Trevor McGinnis was 3 of 8 passing for 32 yards. Trevor Mills hit 2 of 4 passes for 44 yards. Neither team suffered an interception.

Four Prague players caught passes with McGinnis fielding a 42-yarder and Davis pulling in a 28-yarder.

Prague, 0-2, will finally get a home game Friday against Luther. Kickoff is 7:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.