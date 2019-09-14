Kenneth and Mary Elaine Holder celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3, 2019.

They were married Aug. 1, 1959, in Shawnee. They had four children. Three sons and wives are Brian and Debbie Holder of Houston, Texas; Dwight and Kecia Holder of Enid; and Roger and Grace Holder of Bartlesville. One daughter, Nancy Bass, died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2010. Granddaughters are Megan Holder, Sara Motes, Olivia Holder, Carolyn Bass, Kaleigh and LeiAnna Holder and one great-granddaughter, Loueisa Perry. Grandsons are Samuel Perry, Michael Bass and one great-grandson Neil Motes.

Special guests were Alice Bolt and Glenna Lane who were attendants at their wedding on Aug. 1, 1959.

A barbecue dinner was held on Aug. 3, 2019, at the couple’s home in Shawnee to celebrate. Daughters-in-law Kecia Holder and Debbie Holder served refreshments and were helped by granddaughters Megan Holder and Sara Motes.

A road trip is planned at a future date.