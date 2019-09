KELLYVILLE — Beth Denney fired a seven-inning two-hitter Thursday as Prague upended Kellyville 5-1.

Denney registered four strikeouts and walked five. Kellyville’s run came on a fifth-inning home run. Only one of Kellyville’s runs was earned.

Karsyn Coleman clubbed a 2-run home run for Prague’s only extra-base hit.

The Lady Red Devils, 16-4, banged out 10 hits as Josi Goodman and Abby Kipps led the way at 3 of 3.

Kipps scored twice and Goodman drove in two runs. Prague stranded seven runners.

Prague will conclude its week with an 11 a.m. game Saturday at Henryetta.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.