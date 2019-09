Former Shawnee resident Margaret L. Thompson, 87, died Sept. 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.