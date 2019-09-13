McLOUD — MaKyna Higdon and Shyann Shipman launched home runs Thursday, igniting McLoud to a five-inning 10-2 triumph over Bethel.

Shipman and Higdon drove in three runs apiece. Shipman also earned the pitching decision.

In five innings, Shipman surrendered six hits, struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk.

Shelby Spurgin and Peyton Meiler of Bethel had two singles each.

Kianne Wahpekeche had two singles for McLoud.

Skylee Hastings and Desira Jones of McLoud drove in a run.

Bethel and McLoud will get a weekend rest before playing Monday. McLoud will be at Bethany and Bethel will be home against McGuinness. Both games are set for 5 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.