The 2019 Zena Fall Fest date has been announced.

On Saturday, October 19, the 2019 Zena Fall Fest will be held at the Zena Community Center located on E. 364 Road, adjacent to Zena Baptist Church.

Vendors will begin setting up at 7:30 a.m., car show registration begins at 8 a.m. and the festival opening at 9 a.m. The 2019 festival will include several contests, including pumpkin carving, pie eating, and two chugging contests.

There are two new contests this year, a hot dog eating contest and a chili cook off.

"When we dropped the pepper eating contest, we wanted to put something in it's place and the hot dog eating contest is what filled it's place," said Pastor Rick Thomas, the organizer of the Zena Fall Fest. "All you got to do is eat hot dogs."

The basic rules for the chili cook off are that the chili has to be made before and able to keep warm for the duration of the contest. Contestants can have beans or no beans in the chili. Event attendees can purchase a $1.00 cup to taste the chilis and then vote for two people's choice awards, chili with beans and beanless chili.

The awards for the chili cook off are as follows: first place will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to Cramer's Meats, second will win $50 from the Zena Community Center and third will win a $25 gift certificate to Cramer's Meats.

"It was just running through my mind, seeing all of these chili cook offs and having people tell me 'that chili was horrible', [I thought] there have to be some good chili makers around here," said Pastor Thomas.

The event will take a break from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., the wiener roast will begin, followed by a 35-40 minute hayride around Zena at 7 p.m.

All sign ups are on the day of the event. Fees for vendors are $10, entry to the car show is $15, and the pumpkin carving contest is $5.

"I'd like to see everyone have a good time and bring their families out. We'll have bounce houses and games for the kids. Everyone having a good time would be fantastic," said Pastor Thomas.

For more information, visit the Facebook event.