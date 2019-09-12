It’s hard to imagine any team having a better start to their season than the 2019 Wilson Eagles.

Following victories over Paoli and Caddo, it’s hard to find anything the Eagles haven’t done right in some capacity.

Eagles coach Kenny Ridley hopes his team can take another step forward this week when they host the Thackerville Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Skinny Stewart Stadium.

“We’re excited with the start to the season we’ve had,” Ridley said. “Caddo was a very aggressive and physical team last week. I was very proud of the way we executed, especially in our passing game.”

“Thackerville is definitely a team we need to be ready for,” Ridley added. “They played very well against Bray-Doyle last week before some injuries occurred. They’ve also got a new head coach, and so we need to be ready to come out and take the next step this week.”

Last week the Eagles used a standout performance from Logan Schaaf to take down Caddo by a score of 58-16.

Things didn’t go so well for the Wildcats in their season opener against Bray-Doyle as the Donkeys won 60-22.

The Eagles will need to shut down or out score Wildcats quarterback Colt Scarborough, who finished 10-of-17 passing last week for 140 yards and three touchdowns, if they hope to extend their win streak.

Some of Scarborough’s favorite targets last week were Johnny Stogsdill, who finished with four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown, while Blayne Giorgus finished with six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns along with totaling nine tackles.

Wilson though will respond with its own offensive threats, led by Logan Schaaf, who finished 11-of-12 passing last week for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

His favorite target last week was Shane Honea, who totaled three catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Fulton was another strong target as he finished with seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our offense is built to take advantage of what the defense gives us,” Ridley said. “Carson Fulton and the rest of the receivers did a great job last week of getting open for Logan to throw to them.”

Last year when these two teams met in Thackerville, it was smooth sailing for the Eagles as they won the game via mercy rule by a score of 52-6.

Wilson will be on the road next week against Fox.



