Virginia “Susie” Teresa Bale, age 64, of Jay, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Integris Grove Hospital, after battling cancer.

Susie was born on October 24, 1954 to Claire and Neomi (Trease) Lewis in Miami, Oklahoma. She grew up in Commerce and graduated from Commerce High School in 1973. After high school, Susie attended Beauty College and later went on to be a Dental Assistant.

On March 14, 1998, Susie married the love of her life, Steve Bale in Miami, Oklahoma, where the couple made their home. She was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Petty and Dr. Robinson, in Miami, for many years.

In 2001, the couple moved to the Whitewater area, where Susie created a beautiful home for the couple and their family to enjoy. Later, she began working side by side with her husband, in their family business, S&S Bale Cargo.

Susie was a beautiful, vivacious and straightforward woman, whose smile could light up a room. She was a devoted wife, mother and nanny, who loved life and her family. She was incredibly creative, an avid painter, crafter, flower gardener and enjoyed making flower arrangements. Watching the hummingbirds from their patio, was soothing to her, as well as, one of her favorite past times.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory: husband, Steve Bale of Jya, Oklahoma; her daughters: Mellisa Floyd and husband, Jeremy of Miami, Oklahoma; Mandy Mann and husband, Dominic of Edmond, Oklahoma; son Steven Bale and wife, Darcie of Grove; brother Benny Lewis and wife, Jo of Commerce, Oklahoma, and sister Lisa Greninger and husband, Randy of Miami, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Seth Barnes, MaKinsie Barnes, Haedyn Bale, Mason Mann, Jasmyn Floyd, Gunnar Bale and Brodie Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Susie will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday September 14, 2019 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel.

Donations may be made to: American Lung Cancer Association in Susie’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral and Cremation Services, Grove, Oklahoma.