The Tree of Life is not exclusively a New Testament Big Idea. We find the Tree of Life back in the garden with Adam and Eve. However, the Tree of Life comes into its full glory under the New Covenant in the New Testament. The fruits and the results of the Tree of Life are amazing.

In the center of Adam and Eve’s world stood the most beautiful tree. God called the tree, “The Knowledge of Good and Evil.” God told the couple not to eat from this tree, it would lead to death. The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil was a monument. Depending on the free will choice of Adam and Eve, this tree would be a monument to mankind’s obedience to God, or it would be a monument to mankind’s willingness to challenge God’s word and credibility.

How can expertise in good and evil lead to death? How can preoccupation with right and wrong lead to death? If this way of thinking and relating to others can lead to death, then what can lead to life?

The answer is, the thinking and relating to others we find in the Tree of Life leads to - are you ready - Life! Now, this brings us to an enormous idea - there is more than one way to think and relate to other people and God.

The sinners of Jesus day loved Jesus. These types of people felt comfortable with him and they didn’t feel judged, tested or condemned. With Jesus, the very life that flowed out of him made all present at any dinner party feel loved. Jesus became “the” guest to invite to your home gathering and BBQ!

The sinner of Jesus day felt condemned by religion. Religious people, experts in right and wrong, good and evil, have a way of making other people feel inferior and hopeless. When you feel condemned and hopeless, you can sense the spirit of death all around you. It is most uninviting!

The presence of real Life made the sinner feel different from religion. When life flows, people are encouraged, hope grows, confidence develops, and a positive mind matures. Life and love are two game changers above all other influences.

Living in the Tree of Life means you allow the Holy Spirit to guide you, the New mind and New heart of the believer develops and becomes part of the God nature maturing inside of you replacing the sin nature you inherited from Adam and the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. The Tree of Life is more than a big idea, it is a giant idea!

Kim Wenzel is a local Open Doors USA ministry representative who speaks in churches and groups about the big ideas found in the New Testament. For more information, persons interested may contact Wenzel at pastorkimwenzel@gmail.com or 918-919-1490. He pastors Faith Church of Grove on East Highway 10.