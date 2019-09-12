What assets do you own? Most of us have a home, at least one vehicle, perhaps a boat, and hopefully a bank account. But what is our greatest asset? Our greatest asset is time. Without time, all our other assets are useless. Time could be called one of our possessions.

Jesus is quoted by Luke as saying: “… none of you can become my disciple if you do not give up all your possessions.” (Luke 14:33, NRSV) In this case, Jesus is not saying, sell everything. If that was what He meant, we would all be equally homeless, and that is no way to do ministry. Jesus is saying we must give up having our possessions as the first priority in life.

This is especially true of our time. Since time is the most important of our possessions (because without time, none of our other possessions have any purpose), we must be especially good stewards of time.

If we spend the majority of our time doing only what pleases us, we are wasting a valuable opportunity to build friendships and improve our communities and the world. When we are inwardly focused, we don’t think about doing things that improve the lives of others.

This is one reason community service projects are important. They take the center of our emotional focus away from ourselves, and force us to encounter others, often persons in need. When we give of our time to relieve the suffering or need of someone else, we are using that time in a Christ-like way.

When we spend time in prayer, especially including prayers for the sick, suffering, homeless, deprived, and dying, we are a living model of the Word of God. When we spend time in Christian fellowship, we are creating and nurturing relationships that can, and should, survive the test of time.

Conversely, when we spend all our time focused on ourselves, our success, our personal enjoyment, and our creature comforts, we are missing-out on the opportunity to watch what happens when someone else receives a blessing.

From 1998-2001, I headed-up a ministry called, “Blankets and Bibles for the Homeless”. We distributed hundreds of blankets and paperback New Testament Bibles throughout the Southeastern United States. Many times, we would visit with these folks in their “homes”, often in alleys and wooded areas.

Anyone who went with us and experienced the project for the first time was noticeably moved by what they saw and heard. The experience opened their eyes to a world they really didn’t know much about.

Stepping out of your comfort zone to help someone that can never repay you is an incredible statement of caring. This is an honorable use of time. When we give of our time in this and similar ways, we will find we have more time for ourselves after all. We may even enjoy ourselves more, when we realize how privileged we really are.

Blessings and Peace to You All,

Fr. David+

