Thursday

Sep 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM Sep 12, 2019 at 6:48 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Sept. 10


• Nicholas Eugene Artherton, 25, on charges of general speeding – basic speed rule, proof of security verification required, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Tyshawn Cocharan, 22, on charges of paraphernalia


• Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 33, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification required and current vehicle tag required


• James Robert Love Jr., 25, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Sept. 10


• Dustin Heath Barker, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Corrina Jo Cook, 56, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Jennifer Lynn Lewis, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Shelly Denise Palmer, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• James Michael Pate, a33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Ricardo Villarreal, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant