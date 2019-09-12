Mini Miss Huckleberry 2019 Logan Riley Tuttle is the six year-old daughter of Jacob and Mallory Tuttle. Jacob is an Oklahoma native and serves in the United States Air Force. The Tuttle family is currently stationed in Louisiana. In June 2019, Logan was crowned Mini Miss Huckleberry in Jay, Oklahoma.

Since Logan's start in the Huckleberry pageant she has went to compete in a local pageant in her home city of Shreveport. Logan was crowned Princess of the Shreveport/Bossier in the Our Little Miss Pageant. In October, Logan will be advancing on to the state competition. Should Logan place at the state level, she will then advance on to the World pageant. The World Pageant is where Logan would compete against other six year-olds from every state in the United States.

"We are very thankful for her start in the Huckleberry Pageant," said Mallory Tuttle.