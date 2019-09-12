A friend of mine called yesterday morning. I have always looked forward to his calls and our subsequent conversation. Both he and his wife are in the category that we would call “very dear friends.” We have been to their home and they to ours. We have broken bread together in our homes and gone out to eat. We have swapped jokes and stories. We have attempted to solve all the world’s problems. When we lived in the same general area, we attended church together. Even though miles now separate us, we have managed at times to worship together.

But yesterday he called me to inform me that he had just lost his wife. I knew what he meant. I also knew we had not lost her. We know where she is at. She is at home, home with the Father. Her days of suffering and toil are over. She now knows the reality of Revelation 21:4, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

In her book, A Step Further, Joni Eareckson describes the wonderful feelings she experienced coming home from school after sports practice to the wonderful sights, sounds, and smells of warmth and love. Then she adds:

For Christians, heaven will be like that. We will see old friends and family who have gone on before us. Our kind heavenly Father will greet us with open, loving arms. Jesus, our older brother, will be there to welcome us, too. We won’t feel strange or insecure. We will feel like we’re home . . . for we will be home. Jesus said it was a place prepared for us.

Did I mention that for the last almost 60 years Joni has been confined to a wheelchair. As a teen, she broke her neck diving into shallow water. I love the way she ends her book. She talks about heaven, then there is picture of a wheelchair with a “for sale” sign on it.

As Christians we look forward to heaven with confidence and hope!

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.