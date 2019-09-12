“If you have the entrepreneur spirit, it is best to be on your own, making your own mistakes.”

An oilman who got his start at Phillips Petroleum Co. in Bartlesville, corporate raider, energy policy promoter and Oklahoma State University benefactor Boone Pickens, who died Wednesday at age 91, admitted he made mistakes.

“But one I haven’t made is I’m always ready to roll up my sleeves,” Pickens once said. “It’s been my observation, the harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Pickens, who was born in Holdenville and attended OSU, worked in the energy industry for nearly 70 years after starting out in 1951 as a geologist at Phillips Petroleum.

Five years after that, he took out a $2,500 loan to buy half the stock in a company called Petroleum Exploration, which he led as president until 1964. Then he formed Mesa Petroleum, growing it in less than 20 years into a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange that held assets of more than $2 billion.

But Pickens was just getting started.

Mesa, which had grown through two previous acquisitions under Pickens’ leadership, found itself that year in a battle with Cities Service Co. when both launched bids to acquire each other in response to Mesa’s move to acquire a substantial number of Cities Service shares the previous year.

On the surface, it appeared to analysts that Cities Service, a much larger company, would come out on top. But in the end, Pickens appeared to have been the clear winner after Occidental Petroleum acquired Cities Service Co. and then dismantled it.

The same year, Pickens and Mesa also attempted to acquire General American Oil Co., which ultimately allowed itself to be acquired by Phillips Petroleum to end Mesa’s bid. While both attempts didn’t result in acquisitions, Pickens still made $31.5 million on the Cities play, $45 million on the General American play, and $22.3 million from other stock transactions where acquisition proposals hadn’t been made.

In 1984, Pickens’ angered some Oklahomans in his battle to acquire Phillips Petroleum. Phillips ended Pickens’ attempt by agreeing to sell $2 billion in assets and to make significant capital expenditure revisions, with Pickens walking away with $89 million in profits on 8.9 million shares he had acquired, plus reimbursement of his $25 million in costs involved in launching the deal.

By 1985, Mesa Petroleum had made $546 million off hostile oil company takeover attempts, and converted itself from a publicly traded company into a partnership.

“Somebody once called me a riverboat gambler,” Pickens said at one time. “Riverboat gamblers are somebody I’ve seen on television or the movies. We don’t consider ourselves to be gamblers. We reduce the risks at Mesa by analyzing well.”

Pickens in the 1990s lost control of Mesa, but he created new vehicles to build riches.

A second calling

After leaving Mesa, Pickens formed BP Capital Management, providing investors with exposure to technologically driven growth in the oil and gas mutual funds industry until 2018, when he closed its doors.

He also made headlines over the years for opinions he offered on oil and natural gas market trends, the stock market, politics and even the Dallas Cowboys.

Even more memorable was Pickens’ exchange with rapper Drake on Twitter when Drake posted a tweet lamenting the difficulty of earning $1 million.

“The first million is the hardest,” the rapper posted.

Pickens responded by retweeting the rapper’s message with one of his own: “The first billion is a helluva lot harder.”

And in the 2000 horror film American Psycho, the lead character played by Christian Bale even named dropped the oil tycoon to make himself look important to a potential client.

“I’ve gotta go,” Bale says as the client walks in the door. “T. Boone Pickens just walked in.”

Beyond that, Pickens substantially influenced the debate about the nation’s energy future when he unveiled his Pickens plan in 2008 before Congress and then launched a national tour to promote it.

Earlier, as chairman of the Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition, Pickens and partners had promoted using natural gas as a transportation fuel by doing a cross-country tour with a caravan of 12 vehicles powered by natural gas in 1993.

In 2007, he argued the nation needed to reduce its dependence on oil imports by significantly increasing the price of fuel to reduce demand.

In 2008, he unveiled plans for a $2 billion wind farm in the Texas Panhandle. He also went before Congress, telling it he planned to spend $58 million (he ultimately spent more than $82 million) to promote his plan to wean the country off foreign oil.

“I’m going to awaken the American people, and they’re going to see what they’re up against,” Pickens told members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. “As it unfolds, we’re going to become much more sensitive to energy in this country, and that’s good.”

Pickens made it clear his goal was to improve the nation’s security, not to save the environment.

He made a stop in August of the same year in McAlester to promote his plan.

“We are importing nearly 70% of our oil today, and that is a security problem,” he told Oklahomans at the time. “Think about it. If you were going to attack the U.S., why bother with that? Just attack the oil we are so dependent upon.”

Reaction

Oklahomans reacted to Pickens’ passing with sadness, tempered with pride in remembering the Oklahoman’s accomplishments.

“He was the ultimate Cowboy,” Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis, remarked, noting that Pickens’ sizeable gifts to his alma mater transformed the university and inspired thousands of others to give.

“OSU will not be the same without the legendary Boone Pickens, but his mark on our university will last forever,” Hargis said.

“His eternal optimism, kindness and competitiveness inspired us always to reach higher,” said Tucker Link, chairman of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents.

“There is much you can say about Boone Pickens and the impact he had on Oklahoma, but I will keep it simple: he embodied the spirit of Oklahoma and lived the American dream,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Tulsa, said Wednesday. “Pickens also enabled others to live the American dream by sharing his skills and resources with all.”

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, agreed, noting Pickens left behind a living legacy.

“His vision and entrepreneurship forever changed the energy industry, making it a driver of our nation’s economic engine and kick-starting American energy independence.”

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, said Pickens “dedicated his life to giving back to the thing that had the greatest impact on him — his community.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Wednesday that was Pickens’ most impressive quality to him.

“Boone’s seemingly limitless charity over the years to different philanthropic endeavors will have a lasting impact on our state and serve as an inspiration to future generations,” Hunter said.

Pickens’ many professional honors include membership in the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, the Texas Business Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

In 1998, the Oil & Gas Investor listed him as one of the “100 Most Influential People of the Petroleum Century.”

During his career, Pickens donated more than $1 billion to philanthropic causes, including more than $600 million to OSU.

He authored two New York Times best-sellers, his 1987 biography, “Boone,” and 2008’s “The First Billion is the Hardest.”

Specific funeral plans were not known Wednesday, but OSU stated it plans to hold a Celebration of Life ceremony at Gallagher-Iba Arena at a later date.

In 1984, Pickens delivered a message to OSU graduates at their commencement.

“Your reputation for integrity, hard work and fair dealing will be your greatest asset in life,” he told them. “It will be more important and valuable to you than any possession you might have.”

— Examiner-Enterprise Assistant Editor Nathan Thompson, and GateHouse Oklahoma staff writers Adam Kemp and Chris Casteel contributed to this article.