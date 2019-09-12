The Grove Lady Red softball team couldn't quite hold their own when the team hosted the Pryor Lady Tigers on Monday, September 9.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth, but the Lady Tigers would take home the win with an impressive seventh inning.

Pryor 7, Grove 0

The first inning was a quick three and out for both teams. The top of the second saw two Lady Tigers getting not only on base, but reaching as far as third before Grove's Laken Malone got the third strike.

After three more three and outs, it was the top of the fourth. Pryor again managed to reach first on a walk, then hit a grounder. Anastasia Pace tagged a runner out at first, but the Lady Red were short on the double play. The following two outs were near identical, with two Lady Tigers hitting grounders that were fielded by Elizabeth Cash and thrown to Pace at first for the final two outs.

Grove's time at offense was again limited to just three batters before Pryor took over again on offense.

In the top of the fifth and two outs on the board, the Lady Tigers had a runner on first and another on second. Pryor took advantage of an error and scored a run. The Lady Red ended the inning by tagging another runner out at home. Pryor now led 1-0.

Malone was able to reach first on a grounder, with her courtesy runner, Alex Crittenden reaching third before Pryor got the third out.

Grove held Pryor to just three batters in the top of the sixth. Taking over on offense, the Lady Red had a batter strikeout, then Zoie Salkill was hit by a pitch and took her base. Ava Sarwinski was next at the plate. Sarwinski hit a grounder on the first pitch. Salkill's courtesy runner, Sage Jackson advanced to second. Jackson was then called out on offensive interference and Sarwinski was called out on an appeal.

The top of the seventh began with the first Lady Tiger batter getting two strikes, three balls and four fouls before Malone hit her with a pitch. The second batter was also hit by a pitch and the third reached first on an error.

Now with the bases loaded, Pryor would score five runs on two errors and a double. Mikalle Pair took over for Malone on the mound. Pair threw a strike, then Pryor's batter hit a line drive, batting in a seventh run for the Lady Tigers.

An error would then put Pryor runners at first and third. The Lady Red tagged a runner out at home, caught a pop fly and tagged a runner out at third to end the Lady Tiger's scoring run. Pryor now led 7-0.

The game ended with another three and out for Grove.

Malone and Sarwinski had the only two hits of the game.

Malone pitched 6.0 innings and threw 98 pitches. 72 of those pitches were strikes, earning eight Ks. Malone allowed four hits and one run. Pair pitched one inning and threw 23 pitches. 15 of those pitches were strikes. Pair allowed one hit and six runs.

The Lady Red are now 12-4 on the season and played Oologah on Friday, September 10 before hosting Bartlesville on Thursday, September 12. Grove will play again on Monday, September 16 at Berryhill.