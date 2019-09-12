The Lady Red softball team played at Oologah on Tuesday in a district game against the Lady Mustangs.

The game did not go as planned for the Lady Red as they ended up on the wrong side of an 8-0 score. Laken Malone started for the Lady Red and suffered the loss allowing 8 runs in 6.0 innings. Catcher Ava Sarwinski had two of the team’s four hits. The Lady Red looked to bounce back on Thursday when they hosted Bartlesville.

The loss to Oologah puts the Lady Red at 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in District 7 play. Grove is second in the district behind Oologah, but in front of Berryhill who the Lady Red play on the road on Monday.

The next home game for Grove softball will be on Monday, September 23 against Vinita. The Lady Red will compete in the Sequoyah Tournament in Tahlequah next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 19-21.