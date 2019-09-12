What happened to the old Smoke House? Yes, the Grove Fire Fighters used to have a little Fire Safety Trailer they called the “Smoke House.” These classrooms on wheels will fill with artificial fog to simulate an actual fire to train children how to escape a smoke filled room. In the 10 years of training, they literally wore the trailer out. Hundreds and hundreds of kiddos crawled through and learned to stop/drop/roll in the Smoke House. It’s now toast.

It’s time to get a new trailer for our children.

National Fire Safety Week 2019 is October 6-12. We will kick the week off with our Fire Fighters Calendar reveal and breakfast on October 5, at 9 am at the Grove Downtown Community Center. A great chance to get your calendar autographed, and have a photo with our hometown heroes. The first 200 children will get a fireman’s hat.

All the money from the sales of the calendar go towards the purchase of a new fire safety trailer.

Calendars will be for sale at local banks for $20. In addition to purchase of a calendar, $200 sponsorships are still available to help with the cost of the project. All sponsors will be listed on the calendar. All donations are welcome and are tax deductable.

The cost of the safety trailer is in excess of $80,000. Follow the progress on the FaceBook page Grove Fire Fighters for the Kids, and be a part. For more information or to make a donation, persons interested may contact Chief Mike Reed at the Grove Fire Department 918-786-4961, or Patti Beth Anderson, 918-786-3318.