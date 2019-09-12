The Bureau of Land Management will hold an open house event at the Pauls Valley Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Facility, in Pauls Valley, Okla., on September 13-14. The two-day event, featuring 50 wild horses, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, September 13, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, September 14. As part of the event, Bill Lopez will be giving gentling demonstrations. Animals are eligible for adoption to a good home.

As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Pauls Valley. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.

The horses offered for adoption are adult and yearling horses that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds, and to protect other rangeland resources. The adoption program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 animals into private care.

BLM staff will approve qualifying applications on-site. To qualify to adopt, an applicant must be at least 18, with no record of animal abuse. Adopters must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with free access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses and five feet for yearlings. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

To get to the Pauls Valley Adoption Center from I-35, take Exit 74 (Kimberlin Road) west about one-quarter mile to the facility. For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.

