The Grove cross country teams were on the road at the 2019 Army National Guard Cross Country Meet in Braggs on Friday, September 6.

Grove had 21 runners compete in four categories at the races.

Junior High Girls

The Junior High girls team had the highest team placement of all the teams, coming in in fourth place overall with 113 points and a team time of 1:29:18 over the two mile race. Coweta won the event with 40 points, followed by Bixby (56), Tahlequah (57), Maryetta (123), Tulsa Union (155) and Poteau (170).

Mya Pellegrino led the team with a time of 15:42, which earned her eighth overall. Rowan Geer was hot on Pellegrino's heels with a time of 15:46, putting Geer in ninth overall. Hailey Iliff finished in twenty-sixth with a time of 18:09. Lyna Cohea placed twenty-ninth overall, running an 18:16. Abbigail Shobe finished in forty-second with a time of 21:25.

Junior High Boys

The Junior High boys finished in eighth overall with 181 points and a team time of 1:16:24 in the two mile race. Tulsa Union won the meet with 36 points, followed by Maryetta (67), Poteau (81), Tahlequah (87), Okay (142), Bixby (143) and Coweta (176).

Jaxon Turner led the team with a time of 13:40, which earned him eighteenth place overall. Jace McAbee ran a 14:05 to place twenty-second. Lane Stewart (16:07), Dakota Morgan (16:12) and Chris Johnson (16:20) to place 46, 47, 48. Landon Snyder ran a 16:52 to place fifty-second and Isaiah Iliff ran an 18:53 to place fifty-sixth overall.

High School Girls

The High School girls had three runners compete individually at the meet. The runners competed on a 5K course, with Bixby taking the win as a team with 40 points. Following Bixby was Coweta (52), Tulsa Union (101), Eufaula (116), Stilwell (124), Seminole (126), Poteau (166) and Wyandotte (212).

Placing sixth overall was Rory Geer who ran a 22:20. Katelyn Cohea ran a 25:58 to place twenty-eighth and Jazzmine Aguilar finished in forty-third with a time of 29:05.

High School Boys

The High School boys also ran on the 5K course. Grove finished in eighth overall with 180 points. Tulsa Union won the meet with 18 points, followed by Collinsville (84), Seminole (114), Poteau (122), Coweta (143), McAlister (146), Bixby (154) and Stilwell (256).

Jackson Kearnan led the Ridgerunners with a time of 18:35, which earned him seventh place overall. Ryan McAbee ran a 20:28 to finish in twentieth. Dakota Rickey finished in forty-seventh with a time of 22:46. Nick Brown (23:54), Dalton Davis (24:28) and Caden Love (25:38) finished in fifty-second, fifty-fourth and fifty-sixth, respectively.

The teams raced again on Thursday, September 12 at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa.