The 2019 Delaware County Bowl is Friday, September 13.

Both Grove and Jay are going into the game with one win under their belts. Grove defeated Vinita 28-3 in their season opener and Jay bested Miami 30-7 in their first game of the year.

The Ridgerunners have a strong defense this season, holding Vinita during multiple fourth down situations and catching multiple interceptions. However, Jay has a strong defense as well, holding Miami to a mere seven points and catching a single interception.

Fans should expect a physical game with plenty of flags flying as both teams also struggled with penalties in their opening games.

Kickoff for the 2019 Delaware County Bowl is set for 7 p.m. in Jay.