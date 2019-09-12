In what the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has billed as "mysterious, fun, and informative", Ghosts of Grove is a haunted history tour unlike anything you’ve ever experienced on Grand Lake.

The tour tells mostly-true stories of some of Grove’s ‘spirited’ former residents, some of which residents say have never left. From Honey Creek to Sailboat Bridge, the city limits can barely contain the antics, scandals and murders that have happened before and after the town’s founding in 1902.

This two night only special event takes place on Friday and Saturday, October 25-26. Guests will gather at the Grove Community Center to embark on an approximately 45-minute trolley tour through local sites and local legends. The trolley will depart hourly, beginning at 5 p.m. with the final tour departing at 8 p.m., for a total of four tours per night.

While awaiting tours, local businesses will have interactive games, goodies and more for you and your family's enjoyment on the community center lawn. Guest can also meet member of the local paranormal research group, Four State Paranormal, who will be airing episodes of their show “Haunting History”, including an episode shot on location at Har-Ber Village.

This is the inaugural year for this event, designed by the chamber's Special Events Coordinator Josh Goff.

"I'm excited to bring something new to Grove at an underutilized time of the year. Or as many of us locals call it, dead season, no pun intended," said Goff. "It's high time that we made the most of a beautiful season on Grand Lake.

"I was inspired by my travels to historic southern cities, where ghost tours play an active role in their tourism driven economies... I think people will be surprised by the history they can find in their own backyard."

Tickets are available now, just in time for Friday the 13th at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, located in the Grand Lake Visitors Center at 9630 US-59 in Grove.

Tickets are $10.00 per person. Seating on the trolley is limited and advanced reservations are highly recommended. Guests are able to make reservations in person or by calling 918-786-9079.

So come aboard the Grand Ole Trolley, the Ghosts of Grove have been dying to meet you.

