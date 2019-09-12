Foodies and wine aficionados will descend on Grand Lake's premier food and wine tasting extravaganza, Taste of Grand, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the INTEGRIS Medical Plaza, 900 E. 13th Street in Grove. The annual gala provides funding for the INTEGRIS Grove Foundation.

Taste of Grand is a delicious annual event where guests indulge in offerings from the finest restaurants across the four-state region as well as wines from around the world.

It never disappoints and this year will be no different. With live music, nearly 30 food and wine vendors, plus other attractions such as a wine pull and raffle, it is a fun evening for a great cause.

"Taste of Grand is one of my favorite nights of the year. It's a beautiful evening under the stars spent visiting with your friends and neighbors while you enjoy amazing food, delicious wine and great music. What's not to love?" explains Kristi Wallace, chairperson for the event. "Even more rewarding is knowing the funds raised that night will benefit such a great cause."

All proceeds raised through ticket sales and sponsorships are used by the foundation to help improve the health of the community, says Wallace. Some funds help ease financial burdens related to medicine and medical care for area residents, while other funding provides local programs such as Camp Bandage and the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.

Once again, with Bank of Grand Lake are presenting sponsors of the event. "Bank of Grand Lake has supported Taste of Grand at the highest level since the event's inception," Wallace said. "Last year the bank made a very generous increase in their sponsorship by making a $10,000 donation to the hospital foundation."

Wallace says the legacy of giving of Ed and Barbara Townsend and Bank of Grand Lake extends far beyond their support for Taste of Grand.

"Because of the Townsend's generosity, we have been able to help countless people through the hospital foundation," explains Wallace. "This includes their $1 million dollar donation to the hospital building fund, establishment of the Townsend Children's Fund, and their continued support for Taste of Grand and other foundation events."

More about the event

Taste of Grand takes place on the fourth Saturday of September at the parking lot of the INTEGRIS Medical Plaza, next to INTEGRIS Grove Hospital. This year, due to an increase in demand, Wallace says plans are in place to expand the event into a larger area, to provide additional room for guests and vendors alike.

Guests, who must be 21 to attend, may begin to check in at 6 p.m., at the event entrance. The awards presentation occurs at approximately 9 p.m., and the fun continues until 10 p.m.

Guests have an opportunity to sample an assortment of food and beverages while voting on their favorite vendor to receive the coveted People's Choice Award.

Other awards such as the coveted Supreme Cuisine are presented based on the blind judging of key professionals from the food and beverage industry, including a chef who trained at the Culinary Arts Institute.

Perennial winners of awards including Arrowhead and Cherokee Yacht Clubs, the Summit and Mulligans will be on hand to defend their titles, while newcomers to the Grand Lake region including Grand Lake Public House, Crawford's Bakery and Cafe and Honey Creek BBQ plan to join in the fun.

"We have an amazing assortment of Grand Lake eateries planning to participate," Wallace says. "Through their array of specialties, everyone is sure to find something to tempt their taste buds."

Additional food vendors to-date include Blind Swine, The Coffee Shelter, Chickanellas, Copper's Tea & Coffee House, Goodfella's Pizzeria, Harps Food Stores, Indigo Sky Casino, La Casita De Martin, M&M Custom Butchering, Miller Pecan Company, Monkey Island Winery and Cottages, The Parrot Steakhouse and Grill, Raggedy's Café, Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant, Rib Crib of Grove, River Bend Casino's Twin Bridges Restaurant, Sugar'd Spoon Bakery and at Shangri-La Resort, The Summit, Doc's Grill and Eddy's Lakeside Bar.

Grand Spirits and Pier 13 liquor stores have combined efforts to present an impressive list of wine and spirit purveyors including, Boardwalk Distribution, Jarboe, Premium Brand Wine and Spirits, Republic National Distributing Co., Revolution Wholesale, Thirst Wine Merchants, Southern Glazers, Grand Spirits and Wine, and Pier 13. A complete list of participants may be found on the event's website.

More about the sponsors

Taste of Grand is presented by Bank of Grand Lake with additional support from Major Event Sponsor Nabholz Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nabholz Corporation back for their fourth year with a substantial sponsorship as our Major Event Sponsor," Wallace says. "Company officials are very generous, and we are thankful for their continued support."

Platinum sponsors include Grand Lake Casino, Grand Lake Dental, Grand River Abstract and Grove Dental Associates. Additional sponsorships, including marketing and promotional opportunities, are available. Persons interested may contact Wallace for additional details.

Event Information

Taste of Grand tickets are $85 or $1,100 for a reserved table of 10. Advanced ticket purchases may be made online at www.TasteOfGrand.com, or locally at Bank of Grand Lake, Grand Savings Bank Grove or Jay, Arvest, First National Bank, Bank of Oklahoma and Banc First. Tickets purchased the night of the event are $100.

In the event of inclement weather, Taste of Grand will move inside the Grove Community Center, and an announcement of the decision will be placed on the event's Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.TasteOfGrand.com, or www.Facebook.com/TasteofGrand, email info@tasteofgrand.com, or call 918-399-4392.

About INTEGRIS

INTEGRIS, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region. INTEGRIS is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. For more information, visit integrisok.com