In the Tuesday, September 10 edition of the Grove Sun, in the story concerning the Grove High School football game, our editor incorrectly reported that Greg McCurdy had three fumbles. McCurdy had two, the additional fumble was recovered by Grove and was therefore not counted as a turnover.

In the same story, our editor reported that McCurdy left the game due to a rolled ankle. McCurdy left the game with a thigh cramp.

We apologize for the errors and any confusion.