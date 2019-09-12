The 2019 Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open is underway.

The bass tournament began on Thursday, September 12 and will continue through Saturday, September 14. Up to 200 boats are expected to compete in the three day tournament.

Last weekend's Bass Fishing League Super Tournament had quite a few anglers who struggled with catching the limit number of fish and most attributed the lack of catches to the heat.

Pro-Angler and Lousiana native Donald Gleason agrees with the anglers.

“It’s going to be a grinder,” said Gleason said of the tournament. “It’s been really, really hot in Oklahoma with daytime temperatures in the mid-90’s and the heat index around 100. There hasn’t been much wind or clouds and it kinda looks like that will continue."

This coming weekend has only slightly cooler temps in the forecast, but Friday's promise of rain may help the anglers competing in the tournament.

Gleason believes that an angler should catch about 13 to 14 pounds a day to make it into the final round. Gleason also says that he thinks that the winning total could be up to 47 to 48 lbs.

“This is such a great lake and it has a lot of fish in it,” Gleason said. “Someone’s always going to catch ‘em.”

The tournament is hosted by the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau.

Lake Profile from Bassmaster

Proper name: Grand Lake of the Cherokees

The 1940 completion of the Pensacola Dam on the lower Neosho River (aka Grand River) completed this 46,500-acre reservoir located in the Ozark foothills.

With 460 miles of shoreline and an average depth of about 36 feet, Grand Lake is operated by the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA).

Lake complexion comprises rocky shorelines, marinas/docks, bridges, points, riprap and scattered laydowns. Prominent arms include the Elk River, Neosho River, Wolf Creek, Honey Creek, Horse Creek and Drowning Creek.

At one week before the tournament, Grand Lake stands about 2.23 feet above the seasonal conservation pool level of 743.

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 510,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.