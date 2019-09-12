On the Delaware County courthouse lawn, a remembrance service of the attacks on September 11, 2001 was held to commemorate Patriot Day, otherwise known as 9/11.

It has been 18 years since the attack that cost thousands of American lives then, and thousands of lives since.

The organizer of the 9/11 remembrance was Henry Magee, pastor of Crossties Cowboy Church in Kansas, OK.

He opened the service by saying “Forgetting the price of freedom is the first step to losing it.”

Other pastors participating were Jim Paslay (1st Baptist, Grove), Eric Armstrong (1st Baptist, Leach), Marty Dyer (New Song, Grove), Miles Harris (1st Baptist, Jay), Bryson Bailey (Lowry Free Will Baptist) and Terry Wolford (1st Baptist, Kansas and DelCo Sheriff Chaplain).

Chris Ellis, of Crossties Cowboy Church, served two tours (Iraq and Kuwait) led the prayer for the military, as he reminded attendees that 22 servicemen/women commit suicide each day in the our country.

A saxophone quartet, led by director Mr. Thomas from Jay high school, played the National Anthem and closed out the service with music.