The 2019 Grove Citizens Police Academy will be starting soon and there is still time to submit your application. The weekly classes will be 6 to 9 p.m., Thursdays: Sept 26, Oct 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Applications may be picked up at any time at the Grove Police Department, 11 E Third St. and need to be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Monday, September 23.

The academy is free and open to adults age 18 and above.

The Grove Citizens Police Academy provides the opportunity to learn about various kinds of police work such as: Crime Scenes & Investigation; Drug Enforcement; 911 Communications & Dispatching; Building Searches; Domestic Violence; Use of Force; Traffic Stops and much more.

For additional information email: grovecitizensacademy@grovepolice.com

The academy is sponsored by a grant from Rotary Club of Grove.