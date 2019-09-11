Patch Hamilton delivered three doubles Tuesday, fueling Asher to a 6-0 triumph over New Lima.

NEW LIMA — Patch Hamilton delivered three doubles Tuesday, fueling Asher to a 6-0 triumph over New Lima.

Hamilton, the 3-hole hitter, drove in two runs and scored once.

He also pitched the first three innings and didn’t give up a hit while striking out two.

Jake Dobbs, who pitched the last four innings, allowed two hits, fanned four and didn’t give up a walk. Dobbs stole two bases.

Michael McDonald contributed two singles.

Three of Asher’s runs were unearned as the result of four New Lima errors.

Asher, 8-9 and ranked seventh in Class B, will play host to fourth-ranked Varnum in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.