Donna Sue (Taylor) Keyes passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019.

Donna Sue (Taylor) Keyes passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019.

Donna was born Sept. 25, 1949, to Max and Carrie (Rowe) Taylor and was a lifelong Shawnee resident.

After graduation from Shawnee High School in 1966, she briefly attended Central State University before dedicating her life to being a loving wife and mother. While raising her three children she was well-known in the area as a talented hairdresser. At the age of 48, she returned to college to pursue a degree. She obtained an Associate Degree and a Bachelor of Science before finally obtaining her Master of Education in Gerontology at the age of 55.

Following graduation, she worked in various positions to help improve the lives of senior citizens in Oklahoma, including formation of a Caregiver Support Group, which has benefited untold numbers of Pottawatomie County residents. Her most recent position for Central Oklahoma Economic Development District Area Agency on Aging saw her developing a coordinated community-based program to ensure area seniors were covered by a network of services, including transportation, nutrition, and health. She worked faithfully until the day she entered the hospital.

Donna was pre-deceased by her parents; cousin, Mike Stone; step-daughter, Marnee Martin; and the love of her life, Charlie Keyes. She is survived by her brother Jerry (Marilyn) Taylor, son Thomas (Jodi) Thompson, daughter Stacy (Eddie) Herron, son Randy (Hannah) Keyes, grandchildren Andrew, Ashley, Emily, and Kimberly, and great-granddaughter Ryley Jo. She also leaves behind her dear Aunt Sue Stone and cousin Kelly (Laura) Kirklin-Harrell, and numerous friends and extended family who will cherish her memory.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Resthaven Memorial Park - Trinity Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Donna’s memory be honored with donations to Heartland Hospice, Angelic Hospice, Oklahoma Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.