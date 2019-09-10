The Tecumseh Public Library hosts a continuing series of Wednesday afternoon program opportunities for teens during September and October at the library, 114 N. Broadway.

Ages 12 to 17 are invited to take part in a variety of activities at 4 p.m. most weeks school is in session.

The upcoming schedule features:

Sept. 18 – Teens Craft a Fall Wreath;

Sept. 25 – Teens Cook: Tailgating, with easy recipes to get ready for the big game;

Oct. 2 – Teens Cook: Pumpkin Snacks, with seasonal recipes;

Oct. 9 – Fall Painting, an art project painting a fall scene on reclaimed wood;

Oct. 16 – Gaming, featuring both board games and electronic game favorites;

Registration is required in advance separately for each program.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.