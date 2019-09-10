SEMINOLE — Despite Sienna Deatherage’s five-hitter, Seminole dropped a 4-2 decision to Byng Monday.

Seminole scored its two runs in the third inning. Reese Street delivered a run-scoring single, and one of the runs was unearned.

Deatherage, who threw 104 pitches, walked three and struck out two. One of Byng’s runs was unearned.

Khya Mitchell drew Seminole’s only walk.

The Lady Chieftains, 9-8, will play at 5 p.m. today at Harrah, then go to Purcell Thursday at 5.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.