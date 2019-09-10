Ray Boyd Hudson passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Shawnee at the age of 79.

He was born July 26, 1940, in Konawa to Roy Hudson and Effie (Mosley) Hudson.

He married Joan C. Smith on Aug. 29, 1959, just recently celebrating 60 years of marriage.

He graduated from Vamoosa High School in 1958, was employed several years for Macklanburg-Duncan in Oklahoma City, and then completed a 27-year career as an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman, retiring from Troop F in 1997.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Bonita Burgett, and one brother Jimmy Don Hudson.

He is survived by his wife Joan Hudson of the home; daughter Sherri Ballard and husband Chad of Bethany; son Joey Hudson and wife Angie of Rio Vista, Texas; daughter Brenda Holt and husband Tracy of Edmond; four sisters Lou Leech of Shawnee; Jewell Dean Harrison of Konawa; Norma Brock of Shawnee; and Leota Wilson and husband Milburn of Ada; two brothers Arlie Hudson of Konawa; and Art Hudson and wife Harriett of Konawa; one brother-in-law Larry Smith and wife Hyral of Tahlequah; and one sister-in-law Franksine Hudson of Chickasha. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Bo Ballard and wife Emily of Oklahoma City; Jennifer Hudson of Denton, Texas; Whitney Larrison and husband Kyle of Cleburne, Texas; Sydney Moore and husband Schuyler of Edmond; Derek Hudson and wife Shelbi of Pleasanton, Texas; Hannah Griffis and husband Matthew of Oklahoma City; and Hudson Holt of Wichita, Kansas. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Doc, Benjamin, Emma, and Rebekah Ballard of Oklahoma City; Sadie Mae Moore of Edmond; and Walker Dean Larrison of Cleburne, Texas.

Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Temple Baptist Church in Shawnee, with a family burial following at Dora Cemetery, Seminole County, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

The family would like to thank Physician's Choice Hospice for their loving and thoughtful care. Donations can be made in Ray's name to Physician's Choice Hospice, 14324 N Western Ave., Edmond, OK 73013.