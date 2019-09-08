After opening with a bang on the road last week, the Wilson Eagles got to return home to the friendly confines of Skinny Stewart Stadium Friday night for their home opener.

They didn’t disappoint the capacity crowd either.

Wilson used a dominating 32-point second quarter to eventually roll to a 56-16 victory over the Caddo Bruins, moving them to 2-0 on the season.

Logan Schaaf got the scoring started at the 2:09 mark of the first quarter when he found Carson Fulton for a 3-yard touchdown pass, before the two-point conversion failed to make it 6-0.

Hayden Mantooth got Wilson further in front 39 seconds into the second quarter when he punched it in from six yards out to make it 14-0 after Schaaf converted the two-point conversion.

However the Bruins struck back soon after with a 64-yard touchdown run which made it 14-8.

Shane Honea restored some order for the Eagles with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 22-8 after the two point conversion.

Schaaf would once again strike through the air with just over two minutes left in the first half as he found Honea for a 57-yard strike, before finding Tommy Wright for the two-point conversion to make it 30-8.

Caddo though had a response as the Bruins got an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to make it 30-16 in the second quarter.

But just before the break, Schaaf and Honea would combine once again, this time for a 48 yard touchdown pass as the Eagles went into the locker room leading 38-16.

Schaaf continued his stellar performance in the third quarter when he scampered for 20 yards to make it a 44-16 contest, before finding Fulton for a 51-yard touchdown pass to make it 50-14.

Mantooth finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard touchdown run.

Schaaf finished his evening 11-of-12 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing 10 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter Wyatt had five carries for 62 yards.

Wilson (2-0) is back at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when the Eagles take on the Thackerville Wildcats.