A motorcycle driver from Pauls Valley is being treating for injuries after striking a dog Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Wright was traveling eastbound on E County Road 1570 in Garvin County on a 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he struck a dog in the roadway.

Wright was admitted to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for head and trunk internal injuries, OHP reported.

Wright’s condition at the time of the collision was apparently normal and the roadways were reportedly clear and dry.



