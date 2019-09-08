Starting Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art’s after-school art classes begin with Creating Art Composition with Paper, taught by Jude Delaney.

This class will occur on Tuesdays, Sept. 10, 17, 24, and Oct. 1, and 8 from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5-6; 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., for ages 7-10; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., for ages 11-18. Jude Delaney will teach students about creating a piece of art while thinking about the image layout or composition of the art piece. Delaney and students will use paper to create unique pieces of art and learn the basic principles of art composition. The students will also use the paintings in the MGMoA’s permanent collection as a reference to learn from the works of past artists. Delaney has taught several classes at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art and has worked with many students and adults teaching them about the arts through creating their own artwork. She is a painter herself and has been for many years.

The next class will be Mosaic Landscapes with Debra Christian on Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 15 for ages 5-18.

That class will be followed shortly by Theater Class for Kids ages 7-12 with Emily Coley on Thursdays starting Oct. 24.

After-School Art Classes are held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 1900 W. MacArthur, Shawnee, on OBU’s Green Campus, near St. Gregory’s Abbey. Tuition is $80 per student, per class and scholarships are available for students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. All supplies are included. Registration is required and it is recommended that students enroll early as classes fill up quickly.

The Art Show and Theater Performance will be Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Registration is available online at www.mgmoa.org/classes or call 405-878-5300. For any other questions or concerns please contact the MGMoA and they would be happy to answer any questions.