To say last season was hard for the Healdton Bulldogs would be an understatement.

To say last season was hard for the Healdton Bulldogs would be an understatement.

Friday night however, the boys in blue and white took a step forward to regaining their successful ways.

Despite needing a late stadium change to play, Healdton was able to overcome the Marietta Indians with two touchdowns from Colton Pickelsimer as the Bulldogs snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 12-0 victory over the Indians at Plainview Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at McClain Stadium in Marietta, but was moved due to construction issues with bleachers.

“This was a much needed win not just for the community, but for us as a program,” Healdton head coach Mark Barrett said. “We had to get the win in order to get the train rolling again, and we were able to do that.”

Late in the first quarter it seemed like it was Marietta who would get things going as Garrett Morgan connected with Austin Hartman for a long pass which put the Indians on the Bulldogs 11-yard line.

However, the drive stalled when the Indians missed a field goal.

Early in the second quarter, Pickelsimer got his first touchdown of the night, a 15-yard scamper to put the Bulldogs up 6-0.

Despite a fumble recovery from Hunner Payne as well as more offensive movement downfield, the Indians were stopped again before halftime when Healdton got two interceptions on two consecutive drives.

In the fourth quarter after the third Bulldogs interception of the evening, Pickelsimer was able to finish off the game with his second rushing touchdown.

Healdton is on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Comanche, while Marietta is at Elmore City-Pernell.