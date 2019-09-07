Saturday, September 7

If they didn't get the chance to attend the Pott. County Free Fair during the week, members of the Shawnee community and surrounding areas can attend the last day of the Free Fair Saturday, Sept. 6. From the Firefighter Games to the carnival, there will be several free activities throughout the day at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

Saturday, Sept 7

In addition to the Free Fair, members of the community can participate in the Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and there will be various vendors and food trucks. The event is located at 7109 N. Kickapoo.

Sunday, Sept. 8

For those looking to add a new furry friend to the family Sunday, Sept. 8 is PetSmart Adoption Day from 1-4 p.m. at the Shawnee PetSmart located at 4850 Marketplace Blvd.