McLOUD — Tecumseh made short work of two McLoud Invitational foes, destroying Glencoe 10-1 in 4 ½ innings and Konawa 14-0 in three innings Thursday.

Emily Bingham led the nine-hit attack against Glencoe with a double and two singles.

Harley Sturm, who started on the mound, gave up one hit and fanned four in two innings. Katlyn Fleming permitted one run, fanned eight and allowed five hits in three innings.

Bingham homered and doubled against Konawa, but Ayzia Shirey was the offensive sparkplug with three triples and three runs.

Bristin Hayes and Fleming added three hits, including a double apiece. Taylor Frizzell also doubled.

Fleming and Bingham drove in four runs each.

Victorious hurler Kylee Akehurst allowed two hits and fanned four in three innings.

Tecumseh, 13-5, will continue Invitational play today against Davenport at 11:30 a.m. and McLoud at 2:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.