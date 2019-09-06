Inspirational concert
Collingsworth Family will perform Oct. 4
The Collingsworth Family will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Bartlesville at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. This inspirational concert is open to the public. A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 405 S. Cherokee Ave., Bartlesville. For information call the church at 918-336-6172.
— First Baptist Church of Bartlesville
Choir/Orchestra
A 100 voice choir with orchestra will perform Oct. 6
Great Hymns of Faith will perform a concert at First Baptist Church of Bartlesville at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. This inspirational concert is open to the public. The church is located at 405 S. Cherokee Ave., Bartlesville. For information call the church at 918-336-6172.
