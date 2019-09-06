Shawnee Public Schools invites members of the community to the grand opening of the new and improved Stucker Wrestling Complex Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in front of the complex.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, representatives from Blue Zones will be speaking at the event and there will be refreshments.

Funding for the remodel came from a portion of the $32,225,000 bond issue that was passed by voters in April of 2016.

Many upgrades have been made to the building and now that it's complete, the complex also serves as a safe room for the high school in case of weather emergencies.

All are welcome and will have an opportunity to see the finished project.