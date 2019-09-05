Betty Jean Owen was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Charles and Flossie (Ashley) Robbins in Chandler.

Betty Jean Owen was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Charles and Flossie (Ashley) Robbins in Chandler.

Surrounded by her family, Betty went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama, at the age of 88 years, 7 months and 25 days.

Betty attended high school in Edmond, Oklahoma, and married Everett Owen in February 1963 in Seminole, where they shared 29 years of marriage until Everett passed on Nov. 6, 1992.

Betty was a homemaker for all of her life; she was an excellent wife and mother. She enjoyed fishing, baseball and the OU Sooners. Betty loved the family vacations in Broken Bow and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Tecumseh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish Bettys memory are her children, Rebecca Owen of Mobile, Alabama, Jon Owen and wife Amber of Maysville, Tim Turner; grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob and Emma Kate Owen all of Maysville; sister, Carol Johnston and husband Carl of Canton, Illinois; brother, Lynval (Bud) Robbins of Crowley, Texas; special cousin, Patsy Soderstrom of Chandler; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Flossie Robbins; husband, Everett Owens; son, Michael Turner; sister, Dena Lee and her brother Charles (Dinky) Robbins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graveside will be privately held.

Services are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Shawnee.