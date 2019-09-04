Volunteer Linda Moring, recently completed training at Youth and Family Resource Center, Inc. in Shawnee, and has been appointed by Special Judge Tracy McDaniel, Associate District Judge, to advocate for children who have been abused and neglected. Jamie Harp is the Pottawatomie and Lincoln County CASA Supervisor. She joins the already sworn in CASA volunteers who are already active in speaking up for the best interests of children in the custody of the Department of Human Services. Each year hundreds of children in both counties are brought before the court, removed from their homes, for reasons ranging from abuse and neglect, to complete abandonment. CASA trains its volunteer members to investigate these children’s situations and report back to the court with their findings. CASA’s ultimate goal is that each child is able to have a safe 4 and permanent home, and an opportunity to thrive. CASA is a nation-wide volunteer network of committed people from all walks of life who believe society has a fundamental obligation to give these children a voice. If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and being a voice for a child who needs it the most, the please call the Youth and Family CASA office at 405-275-3340 or email jamieh@yfrschawnee.org to learn more.