Leroy Hute Barnes, of Oklahoma City, passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at the age of 81.

He was born April 25, 1938, in Seminole.

Leroy was an avid golfer.

He retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after 40 years of service.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Susie, of the home; one daughter, Andrea Ogle and husband, JC, of Oklahoma City; one son, David Giles, of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Cody, Aspen, Zane and Faith; three brothers, Dayton Barnes, Darrell Barnes, and Kenneth Barnes.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hute and Gladys Barnes; one son, Brian Barnes; two brothers, Don and Eddie; four sisters, Georgia, Margaret, Elaine, and Elanor.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Moore First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main Street.

Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore.